Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough Recalled For Peanuts

Cookies-N-Milk Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough is being recalled because it may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Cookies-N-Milk of McKinney, Texas.

The recalled product was sold in retail stores in these states: Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The recalled item is Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough that is packaged in a 6 ounce plastic plastic cup. The lot number for this item that is stamped on the top of the cup is 32402342 C. The cup has the Cookies-N-Milk label on the front. The product may be filled with peanut butter edible cookie dough instead of chocolate chip edible cookie dough.

The company received a notice from a distributor about the wrong product packaged in this container. The problem apparently occurred at the packaging stage.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the cookie dough away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.