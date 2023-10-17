Circle K Nuts Recalled For Undeclared Soy and Wheat

by

Circle K Nuts, Power Snacks, and Select Nuts are being recalled because they may contain soy and wheat, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who has celiac disease or who is allergic to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if they eat them. There is no mention of any possible adverse reactions since the recall notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page and not on the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Mount Franklin Foods doing business as Azar Nut Company of El Paso, Texas.

The recalled products were sold nationwide at the retail level. The items include Power Snacks Honey Roasted Sunflower Kernels that are packaged in a 1 ounce container. The UPC number is 076500722025, and the best if used by dates are 3/21/2024, 3/23/2024, 3/24/2024, 3/26/2024, 3/27/2024, 4/4/2024, 4/5/2024, 4/6/2024, 4/7/2024, 4/11/2024, 4/12/2024, 4/13/2024, and 6/12/2024. Also recalled is Circle K Sweet & Spicy Mix in a 7 ounce container with UPC number 194283104613. The best if used by dates for that product are 5/31/2024, 6/22/2024, 5/17/2024, 5/18/2024, 5/25/2024, 6/7/2024, 6/28/2024, and 6/29/2024.

Also recalled is Circle K Get Up Trail Mix in 2 ounce packages with UPC number 194283102893 and best by dates of 4/20/2024, 4/21/2024, 4/23/2024, 5/5/2024, 5/8/2024, 6/21/2024, and 7/12/2024; Circle K Get Up Trail Mix in 6 ounce packages with UPC number 194283104262 and best by date 6/22/2024; and 7 Select Go! Smart Rise & Shine in 2.5 ounce packages with UPC number 00052548681500 and best by dates of 5/18/2024, 5/24/2024, and 5/31/2024.

Circle K Honey Roasted Peanuts in 2.5 ounce packages with UPC 194283102596 and best if used by dates of 11/21/2023, 12/9/2023, 12/13/2023, 12/14/2023, 12/15/2023, 12/26/2023, 12/27/2023, 1/13/2024, 1/16/2024, 1/17/2024, 1/26/2024, 2/2/2024, 2/3/2024, 2/6/2024, 2/7/2024, 3/9/2024, 3/10/2024, 3/12/2024, 5/18/2024, 5/22/2024, 5/23/2024, and 5/24/2024 are also recalled.

Finally, 7 Select Cashews Halves & Pieces Honey Roasted in 3 ounce containers with UPC number 00052548723804 and best by dates of 3/9/2024, 3/10/2024, 3/12/2024, 3/13/2024, 3/14/2024, 3/15/2024, 3/16/2024, 3/17/2024, 3/18/2024, 3/19/2024, 3/20/2024, 4/13/2024, 4/14/2024, 4/17/2024, 5/11/2024, 5/15/2024, 5/16/2024, 5/17/2024, 5/23/2024, 6/27/2024, 6/28/2024, and 6/29/2023 are recalled, along with 7 Select Cashews Halves & Pieces Honey Roasted in 5 ounce packages with UPC number 00052548723811 and the best by date of 7/12/2024. And Circle K Honey Roasted Cashews in 2 ounce containers with UPC number 194283102749 and best by dates of 6/20/2024 and 7/18/2024 are included in this recall.

No pictures of the products were provided in the recall notice. If you bought any of these products and are allergic to soy and/or wheat, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.