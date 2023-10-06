Compliments Buffalo Chicken Meatballs Recalled For Soy

by

Compliments Buffalo Chicken Meatballs are being recalled in Canada because they contain soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to soy could have an allergic reaction if they eat this product. There is no word on whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is 2213256 Ontario Ltd.

The meatballs were sold at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Ontario. The recalled product is Compliments Buffalo Chicken Meatballs that are packaged in a 680 gram plastic bag. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0 55742 56277 4. The best before date for this item is 2024 JA 18. And the code on the product is EST 876. No picture of this product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat it. You can throw the meatballs away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.