Countertop Nugget Ice Makers Recalled For Laceration Hazard

by

Countertop Nugget Ice Makers are being recalled because they pose a laceration hazard. The metal blades of the auger in the ice maker can break, and small pieces of metal can fall into the ice bucket. When people reach in to get ice they can get cut. The recalling firm is Far Success Trading Limited of Hong Kong.

The ice makers were manufactured in China. The recalled item is Gevi Household Countertop Nuggets Ice Makers. About 8800 of these ice makers were sold in the United States. You can see more products of the recalled product along the the product label at the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) web site.

The model number of the recalled product is GIMN-1102, and the date code is before June 1, 2022. The model number and date code are printed on the product label that is on the back of the unit. The ice makers are stainless steel, with a white, black, or blue exterior top. They come with an ice basket, an ice scooper, and a 1/4 inch water inlet hose. The ice maker measures about 10 inches wide and 17 inches high.

The firm has received 263 reports of incidents of metal blades breaking off the auger and the broken blades then going into the ice bucket. No injuries have been reported to the company to date. The ice makers were sold online at Amazon from January 2022 through July 2022 for between $300.00 and $400.00.

Consumers should immediately stop using the Countertop Nugget Ice Makers that were manufactured before June 1, 2022, and contact Far Success Trading Limited to receive a free replacement. The company will provide instructions to disable the product, which should be thrown away. Far Success Trading Limited is notifying all known purchasers directly. Consumers should send a photo of the product label on the back of their present ice maker to Far Success Trading Limited. You can find instructions for contacting the company at the CPSC web site.