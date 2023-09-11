Custom Made Meals Bacon Wrapped BBQ Chicken Recalled

by

Custom Made Meals Bacon Wrapped BBQ Seasoned Chicken Grillers is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone with lactose intolerance or who is allergic to or sensitive to milk could have serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Custom Made Meals, LLC of Denver, Colorado.

The recalled bacon wrapped jalapeño item was produced on August 30, 2023. The recalled item is various weight black plastic trays with a clear top film that are labeled Bacon Wrapped BBQ Seasoned Chicken Grillers. The code date of USE BY 21-SEPT-23 is printed on the label.

This item has the establishment number M4121A/P-4121A that is printed on the product label inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken was shipped to retail stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, and Texas.

The recall was triggered when the company notified FSIS that a retail store told them the product had the wrong label. FSIS is concerned that this product could be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Please check your refrigerator to see if you bought this item. If you did, and you can’t consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.