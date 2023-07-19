Dan-D Pak Raw Macadamias Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Dan-D Pak Raw Macadamias are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these nuts. The recalling firm is Dan-D Foods Ltd.

The nuts were sold in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled product Sid Dan-D Pak Raw Macadamia Nuts that are packaged in a 100 gram bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 70795 52260 4. The codes for this item are PD 2023.FE.14 and BB 2024.FE.14.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this does happen the recalls will be posted at the CFIA recall web site.

If you bought these Dan-D Pak raw macadamias, do not eat them. You can throw them away after first double bagging them, in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Foods that are contaminated with Salmonella and other pathogenic bacteria will still taste, smell, and look normal, and the texture will not be affected. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people recover without medical attention, but some do become sick enough to require hospitalization. If you ate this product and are experiencing those symptoms, see your doctor.