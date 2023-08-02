Doritos Tortilla Chips Recalled For Undeclared Soy and Wheat

by

Doritos Tortilla Chips are being recalled because they may contain soy and wheat, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the package label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to soy or wheat, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Frito-Lay of Plano, Texas.

The recalled product is Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Those ingredients are used in the company’s spicy sweet tortilla chips variety. The chips were sold in Pennsylvania at the retail level, through foodservice locations, and also in vending machines. Fewer than 7,000 bags are included in this recall. Consumers would have been able to buy these chips as early as June 29. 2023.

The 1 ounce size has the UPC number 0 28400 09089 6 and the item must have both “Guaranteed Fresh Date of 26 Sept 2023” and the manufacturing code time stamp of 465218034 X 22:47 – 22:54. The 14.5 ounce size has the UPC number 0 28400 51779 9 and it must have both “Guaranteed Fresh Date of 26 Sept 2023 and either of the following two manufacturing codes/time stamps: 465218037 X 22:47 – 22:59 and 465218137 X 23:00 – 23:06.

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos product, flavors, package sizes, or variety packs are included in this recall.

Please check to see if you bought this product in those package sizes. If you di, and you cannot eat soy and/or wheat for any reason, do not eat them. You an throw the Doritos Tortilla Chips away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.