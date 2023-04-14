Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as the FDA requires. Any child who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they consume this product. No illnesses or deaths have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Rico Perez Products of Miami, Florida.

The recalled product, Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablets, was sold at the company’s Vitamin & Supplement stores located in these states: California, Florida, New Jersey, and New York. It was also sold online at the company’s website.

The recalled product is packaged in a 60-count, white plastic bottle. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 8 79840 00044 6. The lot number and expiration date pairs that are included in this recall are: Lot number 1117002 and expiration date 04/30/2023, Lot number 0122003 and expiration date 07/31/2024, and Lot number 0223539 and expiration date 11/30/2025.

The recall was triggered when the company found that this milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen.

If you bought this product and your child cannot consume milk, do not give it to them. you an throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.