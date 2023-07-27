EB Express Provisions Feijoada Recalled For Ineligibility

by

EB Express Provisions Feijoada is being recalled because the products were imported from Brazil, and that country is not allowed to export meat products to the United States. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is the importer, EB Express Provisions of Newark, New Jersey.

About 622 pounds of these products are included in this recall. The pork and bean beef stew products are: 430 gram cans containing Anglo Feijoada Pronta para servir, and 430 gram cans of Bordon Feijoada Pronto Para Servir. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

These items have the establishment number “76 S.I.F” on the can. There is no USDA establishment number on these items. The stew was shipped to retail locations in these states: Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

The problem was discovered when FSIS conducted retail effectiveness checks for another recall, and identified more ineligible meat products from Brazil. The government continues to conduct these checks. FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in consumers’ pantries.

If you bought these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package or double bagged package in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.