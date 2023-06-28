Everest Garam Masala Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Everest Garam Masala is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination, along with Maggi Masala E Magic and Everest Sambar Masala. There is no mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date, since this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Amin Trading Agency LLC of Edison, New Jersey.

The recalled spice products were sold at the retail level in these states: Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, Mississippi, Florida, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The recalled items are Maggi Masala E Magic that is packaged in 6 gram plastic sachets. The code information for this product is 2340452KA. Also recalled is Everest Sambar Masala that is packaged in 100 gram paper cartons. The code number for that product is 384296. Finally, Everest Garam Masala is included in this recall. That item is packaged in 100 gram paper cartons, and the code information is 384296.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them or use them in cooking, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw these items away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these spices.