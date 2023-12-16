FDA Updates Stores Where Recalled Listeria Peaches Were Sold

by

The FDA has updated the store list where recalled Listeria peaches, nectarines, and plums were sold. The recalling firm is HMC Farms. The peaches are linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 11 people in seven states. One person who lived in California died.

The recall is for peaches, plums, and nectarines. The fruit is labeled HMC Farms and Signature Farms. It was sold in bags and boxes or as individual fruits. The PLU stickers on the individual fruits have the numbers 4044 or 4038 for yellow peaches, 4401 for white peaches, 4036 or 4378 for yellow nectarines, 3035 for white nectarines, 4042 for red plums, and 4040 for black plums.

The fruit is well past its shelf life, but some people may have frozen the fruit for later use. Since Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can survive the freezing process, the frozen fruit is not safe to eat.

The peaches were sold at Food Lion stores in Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia in 2 pound bags and 4 pound boxes. They were also sold at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.

The fruit was sold in these Albertsons Company banner stores: ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s Food Lovers Market, Carrs, Eagle, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, Lucky, Pavilions, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, and Vons in the states of Alaska, Southern California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, and Washington D.C.

And the fruit was sold at ALDI stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Virginia. The fruits were also sold at Sprouts Markers Market and H.E. Butt Grocery Company stores.

The FDA is collecting more information about the distribution of this fruit which may include more stores and chains. The list will be updated as necessary.

If you bought these Listeria peaches, plums, or nectarines, do not eat them. If you froze the fruits, they are not safe to eat. Throw them away in a secure trash can, or return them to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these fruits, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.