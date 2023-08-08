Fresh Seasons Salads and Wraps Recalled For Deer Feces

by

Fresh Seasons Salads and Wraps are being recalled because the lettuce used to make them may be contaminated with deer feces. The USDA is issuing a public health alert to inform the public that they should not eat these items. This recall may be related to an FDA recall issued a month ago for romaine lettuce that was potentially contaminated with deer feces. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Taher, Inc.

Deer feces can harbor pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, Cryptosporidium, and Giardia. The recalled products were produced on August 1 and 2, 2023. The recalled products include:

8.65 ounce plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

7.2 ounce plastic film packages containing “Chicken Caesar Wrap FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and a Fresh Thru date of 8/10/2023.

8.5 ounce plastic clam shell packages containing “Chicken Caesar Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot code 21323 and Fresh Thru date of 8/9/2023.

8.55 ounce plastic clam shell packages containing “Chef Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

5.85 ounce plastic clam shell packages containing “Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato Salad FRESH SEASONS Kitchen” with lot codes 21323 and 21423 and Sell by dates of 8/9/2023 and 8/10/2023.

These Fresh Seasons Salads and Wraps have the establishment number P-45091 or Est. 45901 that is printed on the front panel. These items were shipped to retail stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund