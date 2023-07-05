Romaine Lettuce Recalled For Deer Feces Contamination

by

Romaine lettuce is being recalled because it may be contaminated with deer feces, according to a notice posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page. Deer fees can be contaminated with Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, Cryptosporidium, Giardia, and other pathogens. Because this recall is not on the regular recall page, there is no mention whether there are any illnesses reported to the company. The recalling firm is G.O. Corporation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The recalled products are romaine lettuce and two salad blends. The recalled products are:

Romaine lettuce in these configurations:

1. Medium, Produce Code 720832, six 2 pound per shipping case.

2. Medium, Produce Code 720840, ten 2 pound per shipping case.

3. 1.5 X Random, Produce Code 720625, four 2.5 pound bags per shipping case.

4. 1.5 X Random, Produce Code 720725, four 2.5 pound bags per shipping case.

5. 1.5 X Random, Produce Code 720732, six 2 pound bags per shipping case.

6. 1.5 X Random, Produce Code 720732C, six 2 pound bags per shipping case.

7. 1.5 X Random, Produce Code 720747, three 2 pound bags per shipping case.

8. Lettuce Romaine Shred, Produce Code 720325, four 2.5 pound bags per shipping case.

9. Romaine Shred 1/4″, Produce Code 720425, four 2.5 pound bags per shipping case.

10. Lettuce Romaine Shred, Produce Code 720449, eight 2.5 pound bags per shipping case

Also recalled is Lettuce Salad Blend Monterey with produce code 404709, four five pound bags per shipping case. Finally, Lettuce blend Rom/End/Rad – All Seasons, packaged in produce code 444032 in six 2 pound bags per shipping case, and produce code 444047 in three 2 pound bags per shipping case.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.