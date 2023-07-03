Fry Daddy Party Mixes Recalled For Undeclared Walnuts

by

Fry Daddy Party Mixes are being recalled because they contain undeclared walnuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts, or tree nuts, could have a serious reaction if they eat this item. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Fry Daddy of Walker, Michigan.

These party mixes were distributed in Michigan and sold through retail outlets. The recall is for all Fry Daddy Party Mix flavors and sizes, including:

Original Party Mix 12 ounce with UPC 850047648006, Bagged

Original Party Mix 3.75 ounce with UPC 860007991509, Bagged

Gluten Free Party Mix 10 ounce with UPC 860007669545, Bagged

Jalapeño Party Mix 12 ounce with UPC 850047648013, Bagged

Jalapeño Party Mix 3.75 ounce with UPC 860007991516, Bagged

Jalapeño Gluten Free Party Mix 10 ounce with UPC 860007669552, Bagged

Cheddar Party Mix 12 ounce with UPC 850047648020, Bagged

Cheddar Party Mix 3.75 ounce with UPC 860007991523, Bagged Cheddar Gluten Free Party Mix 10 ounce with UPC 860007669569, Bagged

Ranch Party Mix 12 ounce with UPC 850047648037, Bagged

Ranch Party Mix 3.75 ounce with UPC 86007991530, Bagged

Ranch Gluten Free Party Mix 10 ounce with UPC 860007669576, Bagged

Super Ranch Jalapeño Party Mix 12 ounce with UPC 850058648044, Bagged

Super Ranch Jalapeño Party Mix 3.75 ounce with UPC 860007991547, Bagged

Super Ranch Jalapeño Gluten Free Party Mix 10 ounce with UPC 860007669590, Bagged

These items have sell by dates from June 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. This recall was triggered because of a change in the deluxe mixed nuts used to make the product, removing hazelnuts and pistachios and adding walnuts. You can see pictures of all of these recalled items at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items and are allergic to walnuts, do not eat them. You can throw the party mix away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.