Full Circle Market Organic Oat and Honey Granola Recalled

Full Circle Market Organic Oat and Honey Granola is being recalled because it contains almonds, or tree nuts, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company or the FDA to date. The recalling firm is Garden of Light doing business as bakery on Main of East Hartford, Connecticut.

The recalled product is sold nationally through retail stores under the brands Topco/Full Circle Organic Oat and Honey Granola. The granola is packed in a plastic bag. The UPC number for this product is 036800420397. The granola was also sold at SEG stores under the Naturally Better Organic Oats & Honey Granola brand. The UPC number for that product is 07880201130.

The granola has the best before date of 10/10/23. That date and the UPC numbers can be found on the back of the film package. No other lot codes or products are affected by this voluntary recall.

The company manufactured 14,304 pounds of this product that was distributed by Total Granola in Topco and SEG retail stores throughout the country.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to almonds, or tree nuts, do not eat it. You can throw the granola away in a secure trash can after double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.