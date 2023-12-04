Gaw’s Sub and Bagel Sandwiches Recalled For Sesame

by

Gaw’s sub and bagel sandwiches are being recalled because they may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Gaws Gourmet Foods of Marysville, Michigan.

The subs and sandwiches were sold at retail stores and in bars in southeast Michigan. The sandwiches are packaged in clear plastic wrap and marked with expiration dates of 11/28/23 through 12/15/23. The date is on the back of the packaging

The recalled products include Gaw’s Deluxe Italian sub in 12 ounce size with UPC number 1725600910, Gaw’s Classic Italian sub in 8 ounce size with UPC number 1725600920, Gaw’s XL Ham & Cheese sub in 8 ounce size with UPC number 1725600925, Gaw’s Ham & Cheddar Bagel in 6 ounce size with UPC number 1725600500, and Gaw’s Salami & Cheese Bagel in 6 ounce size with UPC number 1725600501. You can see pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when the company found that these sesame-containing products were sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen. The problem was caused by a breakdown in the company’s labeling process.

If you purchased any of these Gaw’s sub and bagel sandwiches with those UPC numbers and expiration dates, and are allergic to sesame, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.