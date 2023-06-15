Gelato Boy Chocolate Chunk Gelato Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Gelato Boy Chocolate Chunk Gelato is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Gelato Boy of Boulder, Colorado.

The recalled product is Gelato Boy Chocolate Chunk Gelato that is sold in a 16 ounce paper pint container with a lid. The lot code for this recalled item is 4043T2. The best by date that is located on the bottom of the product is 04/25. And the UPC number that is stamped on the label is 853457008002. This product is supposed to be vegan and dairy free.

The gelato was sold nationwide at grocery stores, including but not limited to Sprouts Farmer’s Market, King Soopers/City Market, Whole Foods Market, and others. It is for sale in the ice cream and novelties aisle.

The recall was triggered when a customer notified the company that the pint did not have its normal appearance and “it tasted like there’s dairy in it.” Gelato Boy found a pint and brought it to a lab for testing. That lab test confirmed that the product did contain milk and was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen.

If you purchased this item and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw the gelato away in a sealed package in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.