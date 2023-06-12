Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping Recalled For Allergen

by

Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping is being recalled because it may contain beef taco filing, which contains soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is subsequently not declared on the label as required. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is J.T.M. Provisions Company of Harrison, Ohio.

About 200 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The recalled item was produced on March 14, 2023 and packed inside cases labeled as homestyle chili topping. The recalled product is 5 pound boilable plastic bags of Gordon Choice Homestyle Chili Topping. The lot code for this item is 230732002.

The product has the establishment number 1917A that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the establishment was notified by a customer that bags labeled as homestyle chili topping contained beef taco filling. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in institutional or consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have this product.

If you do have it, do not serve it and do not eat it. You can throw it away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.