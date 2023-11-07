Grandy Gluten Free Honey Nut Granola Recalled For Coconut

by

Grandy Gluten Free Honey Nut Granola is being voluntarily recalled because it may contain coconut, a tree nut, that is one of the nine major food allergens, which is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to coconut could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Grandy Organics of Hiram, Maine.

This granola was distributed to a food service distributor in Florida, to a food processor in California, and directly to customers in these states: Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York.

The recalled product is Grandy Gluten Free Honey Oat Granola that is packaged in 25 pound cases containing two 12.5 pound bags with the UPC number 648960034590. It was also packed in 3 pound bags and sent direct to customers. The lot code for this item is 231017-03459-1.

The company discovered that the product potentially contained trace levels of coconut during a tracing exercise. The granola was distributed in packaging that did not list that allergen.

If you purchased this Grandy Gluten Free Honey Nut Granola and you are allergic to coconut, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can contact the company about getting a refund or replacement.