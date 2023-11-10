Grandy Organics Cancels Recall of Gluten Free Honey Nut Granola

by

Grandy Organics is canceling their recall of Gluten Free Honey Oat Granola, because a third party laboratory error resulted in falsely identifying the presence of coconut, one of the nine major food allergens, in the product. That recall was issued on November 7, 2023. The company is working with the FDA to cancel this recall, and after proper testing, all Grandy Organics products, including Grandy Organics Honey Oat Granola, are safe for consumption.

The company provided repacked samples of the product to distributors, who then had it tested at their labs for their own Quality Assurance records. On Friday, November 3, 2023, the distributor told the company that traces of coconut were discovered at 6 parts per million in the Honey Oat Granola sample they were given. Because coconut is one of the nine major food allergens (tree nuts), the company immediately contacted the FDA, issued a press release, and recalled the product.

When the FDA got the new results showing that there was no coconut in the product, the FDA reviewed the new data and found no evidence of a violation. The government didn’t oppose Grandy Organic’s decision to retrace the recall.

If you bought this product and are allergic to coconut, you do not have to get rid of it or take it back to the store for a refund.