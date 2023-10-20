Hanover Soup Classics Chicken Pot Pie Soup Recalled For Soy

by

Hanover Soup Classics Chicken Pot Pie Soup is being recalled because it contains soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions reported to the company to date due to the consumption of this soup. The recalling firm is Aunt Kitty’s Foods of Vineland, New Jersey.

The canned ready to eat chicken pot pie soup items were produced on August 28, 2023. About 15,728 pounds of this product are included in this recall.

The recalled product is 15 ounce metal cans that contain Hanover Soup Classics Chicken Pot Pie. The lot code that is printed on the top of the can is P864 4893 23241950. The best before date for this soup, that is also printed on the top of the can, is BEST BY SEP 2026. The label is black, with a picture of the soup and white printing.

The soup has the establishment number P-864 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken pot pie soup was shipped to retail locations in these states: Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia..

The problem was discovered when the establishment conducted an inventory review an realized they used chicken with soy in the soup. FSIS is concerned that this soup may be in consumers’ pantries.

Please check to see if you bought this soup. If you did, and you are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.