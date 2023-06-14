Havasu Nutrition Beet Root Powder+ Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Havasu Nutrition Beet Root Powder+ is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they consume this dietary supplement product. There is one allergic reaction associated with the consumption of this product that has been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc.

This product was sold online through Amazon and also through the company’s web site. It is Havasu Nutrition Beet Root Powder+ that is packaged in 11.5 ounce jars. The lot number printed on the product label is 111-2023021. The best by date for this item is January 2026.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the product contained undeclared milk when the allergic reaction report was received from a consumer with a milk allergy.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to milk, or are lactose intolerant, do not consume it. You can throw the product away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.