HEB Chocolate Chunk Brownie Recalled For Soy and Egg

HEB Chocolate Chunk Brownie is being recalled because it may contain soy and egg, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. The product is part of the Meal Simple line. Anyone who is allergic to soy and/or egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ameripack Foods LLC of Hughes Springs, Texas.

The recalled product is HEB Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownie that weighs 13 ounces. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 4122077413, and the lot code printed on the product is Use by 01/12/2023. It was sold at H-E-B stores in the state of Texas.

The problem was that the trays of brownies were mislabeled on the back part of the package as Sopapilla Cheesecake, which does not list egg and soy on the label. Therefore the brownies do not have the correct label with the required allergen statement.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat soy and/or eggs for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the HEB Chocolate Chunk Brownie away, or you can take it back to the place where you bought it for a full refund.