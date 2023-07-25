HEB Smokehouse Pulled Pork Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

HEB Smokehouse Pulled Pork is being recalled because it may contain soy lethicin, or soy, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nuevo Garcia Foods LLC of San Antonio, Texas.

The fully cooked, pulled pork product was produced on May 15, 2023. It is 2 pound (32 ounce) packages containing HEB Smokehouse Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce.” The lot number on the label is 3135 and the best by dates are 8/18/2023, 8/25/2023, and 9/1/2023.

This HEB Smokehouse Pulled Pork has the establishment number 13205-A that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pork was shipped to an HEB warehouse for distribution to retail locations in Texas.

FSIS inspectors discovered the issue during routine label verification reviews. They found that soy lethicin was not listed on the label and it was used before the pork was cooked.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you have this item. If you do, and you are allergic to soy, do not eat it.

You can throw the pork away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.