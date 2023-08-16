Heinen’s Fresh Ground Cashew Butter Recalled For Peanuts, Almonds

by

Heinen’s Fresh Ground Cashew Butter is being recalled because there may be peanut butter and/or almond butter mixed into the container. That means there could be peanuts or almonds in this product that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts or almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. According to the notice on Heinen’s website, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Heinen of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

The recalled product is Heinen’s Fresh Ground Cashew Butter that is packaged in plastic circle containers weighing one pound each. The containers are sold individually. The sell by date on the product is 8/27/2023, and the lot number is 235263. The product number is 409530. The manufacturer number is 19583163552. And the UPC number that is printed on the product label is 2-09530-40773-4. About 309 containers are affected by this recall. They were sold at Heinen’s retail locations in the states of Ohio and Illinois.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or severely sensitive to almonds and/or peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the cashew butter away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.