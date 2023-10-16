Hepatitis A Exposure at Green Elephant Bistro in Portland, Maine

by

A possible Hepatitis A exposure occurred at the Green Elephant Bistro in Portland, Maine for about the last month, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The food service worker worked while infectious at the restaurant, that is located at 608 Congress Street in Portland.

The worker was at the restaurant handing food during their infectious period during these dates:

9/21 (dinner only)

9/23 (lunch and dinner)

9/24 (dinner only)

9/27 (dinner only)

9/28 (lunch and dinner)

9/30 (lunch and dinner)

10/1 (dinner only)

10/4 (dinner only)

10/5 (dinner only)

Anyone who ate at that restaurant during those days could be at risk for developing hepatitis A. If you bought or ate takeout food or drink from the restaurant during those times you have not been exposed.

The hepatitis A vaccine, which can prevent this infection, is effective if given within two weeks of exposure. That means that anyone who ate there before October 2, 2023 is probably not eligible for the vaccine. Those persons should monitor their health for the symptoms of hepatitis A. If you have been vaccinated or if you have had this infection, you are not at risk.

The hepatitis A vaccine will be available without a prescription for anyone who does not have health insurance at the Portland Public Health on these dates:

Tuesday 10/17/23 from 12 to 2 p.m.

Wednesday 10/18/23 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday 10/19/23 from 1 to 3 p.m.

For people who do have insurance, vaccines will be available without a prescription at the pharmacy in the Hannaford grocery store location at 295 Forest Avenue on Monday, October 16, 2023 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Hepatitis A is a two-dose series. After one dose, about 94% of people are immune for several years. Getting two doses ensures long term protection.

If you were potentially exposed, discard any leftover food bought at the Green Elephant Bistro during the dates listed above. If you are eligible, get vaccinated.

People, like this food service worker, are infectious for two weeks before symptoms begin, so they don’t know that they are sick.

If you are not vaccinated and are not eligible, monitor yourself for the symptoms of hepatitis A for the next 50 days. Symptoms include tiredness, little or no appetite, stomach pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, nausea, diarrhea, dark colored urine, fever, joint pain, light clay-colored stools, and jaundice. If you do get sick, see your doctor.