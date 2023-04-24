HighKey Mini Treats Recalled For Undeclared Egg; Two Illnesses

by

HighKey Mini Treats in two flavors are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Two illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Summit Naturals of Delaware.

The recalled products are HighKey Mini Treats Banana Nut that is packaged in a 2 ounce purple pouch. The UPC number on this product label is 8 50020 43373 5, and the lot code printed on the label is 2216101. The expiration date is JUN102023 (June 10, 2023). Also recalled is HighKey Mini Treats Birthday Cake, also packaged in a 2 ounce purple pouch. The UPC number for that product is 50020 43374 2, the lot code is also 2216101, and the expiration date is also JUN102023. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The firm was notified on April 12, 2023 by the FDA about a consumer complaint related to this lot number. The recalled snacks were shipped between July 12, 2022 to November 22, 2022 to distribution centers that are located in these states: California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington.

No other HighKey products are affected by this recall. The problem was caused by a packaging error that occurred on that production date.

If you bought either of these products with those UPC numbers, lot codes, and expiration dates, and are allergic to or sensitive to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.