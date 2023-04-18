Hy Vee Pretzels Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Three varieties of Hy Vee Pretzels are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is lactose intolerant as well as anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hy-Vee Inc.

The recalled products are these varieties of Hy Vee Pretzels: Honey Mustard Braided Pretzels, Dill Pickle Braided Pretzels, and Salt and Vinegar Braided Pretzels. The Honey Mustard varietiy is packaged in 10 ounce poly bags with UPC number 75450-24309. The lot code/best by date pairs are: Lot Code: D2162022 Best by 8/9/2023 and Lot Code: D3332022 Best by 12/1/2023. For the Dill Pickle Braided Pretzels, the package size is also 10 ounce, in poly bags with UPC number 75450-24308. The lot code is D2562022 and the best by date is 9/14/2023. Finally, the Salt and Vinegar Braided Pretzels are also packaged in 10 ounce poly bags, with UPC number 75450-27706, lot code D3252022, and best by date 11/29/2023. The best by dates and lot codes are on the back of the package in the lower right hand corner.

A consumer notified the company that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the allergen. You can see pictures of the recalled pretzels at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these products and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.