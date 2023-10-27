Insignia Pressure Cookers Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Insignia Pressure Cookers are being recalled because they pose a burn hazard. They were sold at Best Buy stores. The company has received 31 reports of incidents where the contents were expelled under pressure, including 17 reports of burn injuries, some of which were second-degree and severe burns. These pressure cookers were manufactured in China. The importer is Best Buy Purchasing LLC of Richfield, Minnesota.

The problem is that the pressure cooker has incorrect markings on the inner pot. This can cause consumers to overfill the pot, so hot liquid and food is ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick release method, or if it is opened while contents are still pressurized. This poses a burn hazard.

This recall is for Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cookers with the model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, or NS-MC80SS9, and inner cooker pots with model numbers NS-MCRP6NS9 and NS-MCRP6SS9 that were sold separately as replacements. The pressure cookers and inner pots are six and eight quart capacity.

The brand name Insignia is on the front of each unit and is also printed on its permanent on-product label. The model number is also printed on the on-product label that is located on the side of the cooker. The inner cooker pots are black with a non-stick coating and have embossed markings that indicate cup and liter measurements.

When using pressure cookers, consumers should make sure that this appliance is not filled beyond two-thirds capacity. They should also make sure that the lid is fully locked before pressure cooking is started, and that the floating locking valve has dropped before trying to open the lid.

The Insignia Pressure Cookers were sold nationwide at Best Buy Stores and were also sold online through the company’s website. They were available for purchase from October 2017 through June 2023 for between $50.00 and $120.00. They were also sold in Canada.

Consumers should immediately stop using this product. Contact Best Buy for a free replacement of the inner pot and floating locking valve.