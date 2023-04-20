Jabsons Tandoori Products Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Jabsons Tandoori Products are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is lactose intolerant, is allergic to milk, or is sensitive to milk, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions the been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Jabsons Foods Pvt Ltd.

There are five recalled products: Tandoori Roasted Chana (Chick Peas), Tandoori Roasted Peanut, Tandoori Kaju Cashew Nuts, Tandoori Peanut Spread, and Thai sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut. They were sold at retail stores in these states: New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas, and Virginia, and in these cities: Los Angeles, Oakland, and Chicago. They were also sold online at the company’s store at Amazon.com. Pictures of the products are available at the FDA web site.

The Tandoor Roasted Chana is sold in a dark orange colored standup pouch in a CFB tray that weighs 4.94 ounces, with UPC number 8904067710990. The Tandoori Roasted Peanut is also sold in a 4.94 ounce standup pouch in a CFB tray, but it is pale orange. The UPC number for that item is 8904067709840.

The Tandoori Kaju Cashew Nuts is packaged in a 3.53 ounce orange colored standup pouch in CFB dispenser, with UPC number 8904067711577, and the Thai sweet Chilli Roasted Peanut is in a 4.94 ounce dark red standup pouch in a CFB tray, with the UPC number 8904067709833. Finally, Tandoori Peanut Spread is in a PET JAR that weighs 11.28 ounces, with the UPC number 8904067712635. You can see the long lists of lot numbers and expiry date pairs at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these Jabsons Tandoori products and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund, or throw them away in a secure trash can.