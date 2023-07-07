Jameed Soup Starter Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Jameed Soup Starter is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or insensitive to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Ziyad Brothers Importing of Cicero, Illinois.

The recalled product is Ziyad brand Jameed Soup Starter that is packaged in 35.2 fluid ounce tetra pak containers. The UPC number for this product the is stamped on the label is 0 74265 00597 1. The soup starter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and was also sold through Amazon.

The recall was triggered when the company found during a routine internal review that the product was distributed in packaging that disclosed the presence of “lactic casein powder” that was listed in the ingredient list, but did not clarify that this product is derived from milk.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.