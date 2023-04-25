Jennie-O Turkey Sausage Patties Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Jennie-O Turkey Sausage Patties are being recalled because they are mislabeled and contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Abbyland Foods of Abbotsford, Wisconsin.

About 11,800 pounds of frozen, fully cooked turkey meatball products are included in this recall; the package contains meatballs, not patties. The product was produced March 3, 2023. The recalled item is 5 pound unlabeled bags in 10 pound labeled boxes of Jennie-O Fully Cooked Turkey Sausage Patties. The lot code for this item is 06223. You can see a picture of the product label at the USDA web site.

The sausage patties have the establishment number “P-17764” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product label. They were shipped to hotels, restaurants, and institutions nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that a food service customer told them about a labeling issue when they opened a box of frozen turkey sausage patties and found turkey meatballs instead. The meatballs contain soy protein concentrate, while the sausage patties label does not declare soy as an ingredient.

If you have these Jennie-O Turkey Sausage Patties in your possession, do not sell or serve them. You can throw them away or return them to the seller for a refund.