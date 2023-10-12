October 12, 2023

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Recalls / JLM Roasted Salted Pecan Halves Recalled For Hazelnuts

JLM Roasted Salted Pecan Halves Recalled For Hazelnuts

October 12, 2023 by Leave a Comment

JLM Roasted Salted Pecan Halves are being recalled because the package may actually contain hazelnuts, or filberts (tree nuts) that are not declared on the  product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, instead of the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Lipari Foods Operating Company of Warren, Michigan.

JLM Roasted Salted Pecan Halves Recalled For Hazelnuts

The recalled nuts were sold athlete retail level in these states: Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, West Virginia, Indiana, and Montana. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. The recalled product is JLM Roasted Salted Pecan Halves that are packaged in a 10 ounce clear plastic container. There are twelve containers per wholesale case. The Lipari number that is printed on the product label is 368729, and the UPC number that is stamped on the item label is 094776110049. About 98 cases of this product are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and are allergic to hazelnuts (filberts) do not eat it. You can throw the nuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t get to ti, or you  can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Filed Under: News, Recalls Tagged With: ,

By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.

Speak Your Mind

*

Report Your Food Poisoning Case

Error: Contact form not found.

×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.