JLM Roasted Salted Pecan Halves Recalled For Hazelnuts

by

JLM Roasted Salted Pecan Halves are being recalled because the package may actually contain hazelnuts, or filberts (tree nuts) that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have serious reaction if they eat this product. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, instead of the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Lipari Foods Operating Company of Warren, Michigan.

The recalled nuts were sold athlete retail level in these states: Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, West Virginia, Indiana, and Montana. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. The recalled product is JLM Roasted Salted Pecan Halves that are packaged in a 10 ounce clear plastic container. There are twelve containers per wholesale case. The Lipari number that is printed on the product label is 368729, and the UPC number that is stamped on the item label is 094776110049. About 98 cases of this product are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and are allergic to hazelnuts (filberts) do not eat it. You can throw the nuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t get to ti, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.