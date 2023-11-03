kidfresh Spaghetti Loops Recalled For Undeclared Egg; 1 Reaction

by

kidfresh Spaghetti Loops are being recalled because they contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One allergic reaction has been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Fairmont Foods of Fairmont, Minnesota.

About 147,132 pounds of this frozen spaghetti with meat sauce product is included in this recall. The frozen not-ready-to-eat product was produced on various dates ranging from December 2022 to August 2023.

The recalled product is a 7.25 ounce tray in-box package containing kidfresh Spaghetti Loops Meat Sauce. The product has the lot codes FF120722, FF011823, FF021623, FF032323, FF042623, FF071923, or FF081023 stamped on the label. And the best if used by date, that ranges from April 2024 to December 2024, is printed on the side of the box.

The product has the establishment number EST. 2WM within the USDA mark of inspection that is on the side of the box below the best if used by date. The spaghetti was shipped to distributors in Georgia, Indiana, and Texas.

The problem was discovered by the producing establishment while they were conducting a routine ingredient label review. They notified FSIS that egg was not declared on the finished label. The problem occurred after a change in noodle formulation by the company’s supplier.

Please check your freezer to see if you purchased this item. If you do have it and you are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.