Knorr Sopa Soup Mixes Recalled For Undeclared Egg

Knorr Sopa Soup Mixes in three varieties are being recalled because they may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of complaints or allergic reactions have been received by the company in association with this issue. The recalling firm is Unilever United States of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

The recalled soup mixes were distributed nationwide. They include Knorr Estrellitas con Tomate Tomato Based Star Pasta Soup Mix that is packaged in 3.5 ounce containers. The best if used by dates are before and including July 6, 2023. The UPC number is 048001716193. Also recalled is Knorr Fideos con Tomate Tomato Based Pasta Soup Mix, also in 3.5 ounce packages. The best if used by dates are the same, and the UPC number for this product is 048001716162. Finally, Knorr Letras con Tomate Tomato Based Alphabet Pasta Soup Mix is recalled. The best before dates are the same, and the package size is the same. The UPC number is 048001716186.

You can find the best if used by dates on the back of the package above the list of ingredients. And you can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site. No other Unilever or Knorr products are included in this recall.

If you bought these Knorr Sopa Soup Mixes and are allergic to egg, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.