Kula Can Pina Colada + Kratom Seltzer Recalled For Allergens

Kula Can Pina Colada + Kratom Seltzer is being recalled because it contains coconut (tree nuts) and milk that are not declared on the label as the FDA requires. Anyone who is allergic to coconut or milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The reading firm is Kula Brands LLC.

The product was sold through retail stores, through mail order, and through direct delivery across the country starting on July 10, 2023. The recalled product is Kula Can Pina Colada + Kratom Seltzer that is packaged in 12 ounce cans. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 371334085880, and the lot number on the package is U17831532PNCL.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the product that contained coconut and milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those ingredients. The problem was apparently caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

If you bought this product and are allergic to or sensitive to milk and/or coconut, or if you are lactose intolerant, do not consume it. You can throw the cans away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take the item back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.