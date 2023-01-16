La Vache à Maillotte Soft Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

La Vache à Maillotte Surface-ripened Soft Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the government or the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fromagerie La Vache à Maillotte.

The recalled product is La Vache à Maillotte Surface-ripened Soft Cheese that is packaged in approximately 275 gram containers. There is no UPC number on the product label. The codes on this item are R 615 22FE2023. The cheese was sold in Quebec at the retail level, and it may also have been sold in other provinces and territories in the country.

If you purchased this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after you have double bagged it or wrapped it in plastic wrap or foil so other people can’t get to it. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

After you discard the cheese, you should clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the cheese and after cleaning.