Good Brain Tonic Recalled For Possible Botulism Contamination

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Good Brain Tonic is being recalled for possible botulism contamination, according to a Consumer Alert published by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this dietary supplement. The recalling firm is Liquid Blenz Corporation of Rockville Center, New York.

This product was sold nationwide at the retail level and it was also sold through internet sales. The botulism potential was discovered through analysis by the Cornell Food Venture Center and testing by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors.

The recalled product is Good Brain Tonic that is bottled in 16 ounce and 32 ounce amber bottles with a plastic cap. The label is shaded gold, with a logo in the center. The UPC number for the 16 ounce size is 860010984468, and the UPC number for the 32 ounce size is 860010984475.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you did consume this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of botulism poisoning, which can take 18 to 36 hours to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor immediately or go to an emergency room. This illness is a medical emergency.