USDA Retracts Alert For Walmart Dino Chicken Breast Nuggets

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The USDA has retracted the public health alert issued on April 1, 2026 for Walmart Great Value Dino Chicken Breast Nuggets for unsafe levels of lead. They have confirmed that the product does not pose a public health concern. The product was made by Dorado Foods.

The public health alert was originally issued based on routine surveillance sampling that was conducted by the New York State Department of Public Health that indicated elevated trace levels of lead. This product is commonly consumed by children, who are most adversely affected by lead in food, so the alert was issued.

After the alert was issued, more sampling was conducted by the New York State Department of Public Health and Dorado Foods. The original lot and additional lots were tested.

All follow-up testing, including testing of the original lot, found no elevated levels of lead in the product.

FSIS reviewed the underlying laboratory data and found that the initial result was a false positive, caused by sporadic lead contamination at the lab during analysis, not contamination of the product itself.

FSIS has concluded that the product is safe to consume. It has notified the company and updated the information it issued to make sure that consumers have accurate and up to date information.