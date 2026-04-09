Kabir’s Bakery Ring Danish Recalled For Undeclared Walnuts

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Kabir’s Bakery Ring Danish is being recalled because it was made with walnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kabir’s Bakery, which is located at 19 5th Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

The misbranding was discovered during an inspection by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors. The recall notice did not state where the pastry was sold, but it was apparently sold at the company’s store at the address above.

The recalled product is Kabir’s Bakery Ring Danish that is packaged in a 3.5 ounce container. The pastry is wrapped in plastic and has a white label on the top with the bakery’s name and an ingredient list. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 5096100601.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume walnuts for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the pastry away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.