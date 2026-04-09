Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Sauté Pans Recalled For Burns

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Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue Sauté Pans are being recalled because they pose a burn hazard and impact hazard. The issue is that the metal cap on the screw that connects the pan to the handle can detach and forcefully eject when heated, posing impact and burn hazards. The company is aware of at least 98 incidents where the metal cap detached and ejected from the pan, including one report where a consumer received bruising and burn injuries. The recalling firm is the importer, E Mishan & Sons of New York, New York. The pans were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Granitestone Diamond Pro Blue stainless steel sauté pans. They were sold in a two piece set. One pan is 10 inches in diameter, and the other is 11.5 inches in diameter. The pans are blue with a silver steel handle. The UPC number for this product is 0-80313-08131-6.

The pans were sold at Costco retailers nationwide and were also sold online at Costco.com, Walmart.com, and Amazon from August 2021 through February 2026. The cost was about $40.00. About 740,o0o of these pan sets were sold in the United States.

If you purchased these pans, stop using them immediately. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can return them to Costco stores or contact E Mishan for a refund. You will be asked to return the pans.