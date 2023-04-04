Liesse Chocolatier Vegan Chocolate Bunnies Recalled For Milk

by

Liesse Chocolatier Vegan Chocolate Bunnies are being recalled in Canada because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There is no mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Galerie au chocolat Inc.

This candy was sold in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled product is Liesse Chocolatier Vegan Chocolate Bunnies that are sold in 50 gram packages. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0 63783 84901 3. The lot number for this item is 3026. And the best by date is 2024 JA 02 (January 2, 2024). No picture of this recalled candy was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the candy away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Food allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. People usually outgrow lactose intolerance.