Listeria in Remembrance Farm Raw Milk Prompts Recall

Listeria in Remembrance Farm raw milk in Tompkins County, New York has prompted a recall, according to the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets. That farm is located at 6294 Searsburg Road in Trumansburg. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this unpasteurized milk. The recall notice did not state the sizes of containers, or the dates that the milk was sold.

A sample of the milk that was collected by an inspector from the Department was found to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The producer was notified of a preliminary positive test result on August 11, 2023. Further lab testing, that was completed on August 15, 2023, confirmed the presence of the pathogen in the raw milk sample. The farm is now prohibited from selling raw milk until more sampling is negative.

The Department is asking that anyone who bought this milk from Nathaniel Thompson, doing business as Remembrance Farm, immediately dispose of it and call the farm at 310-804-7240. If you pour the milk down your sink, sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution and clean your refrigerator as well. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

Raw milk has not been pasteurized to kill harmful pathogens such as Listeria monocytogenes, E. coli, Salmonella, and Brucella, and the pathogens that cause tuberculosis, diphtheria, and brucellosis.

If you drank this Remembrance Farm raw milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for the disease to manifest. If you do get sick, call your doctor.