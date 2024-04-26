MK Cinnamon Powder Recalled For High Lead Levels

by

MK Cinnamon Powder is being recalled because it may have high levels of lead. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mak Trading Company of Santa Fe Springs, California.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Those who are exposed to very low levels of lead for a short period of time may not have any symptoms at all. Symptoms of lead poisoning in adults over a longer time frame can include high blood pressure, headache, abdominal pain, difficulties with memory or concentration, mood disorders, and miscarriage or stillbirth. Symptoms of lead poisoning in children, who are more likely to be affected by this heavy metal because of their smaller body size and rapid growth, can include developmental delays, learning difficulties, irritability, weight loss, fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, constipation, and hearing loss.

This item was distributed to four retailers in the state of California. The recalled it4em is MK Cinnamon Powder that is packaged in a 45 gram plastic bottle. There are no codes on the product. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.