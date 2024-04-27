Juewei Meats and Veggies Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Juewei meats and vegetables are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Jue Wei Food (Canada) Ltd.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) website. The recalled products include Juewei meats including Spicy Duck Neck, Spicy Chicken Feet, Spicy Duck Head, Spicy Beef Tripe, Sweet and Spicy Duck Wings, and vegetables including Spicy Tofu Skin, Spicy Edamame, Mala Potato, Spicy Lotus Root, and Spicy Bean Curd, among others. You can also find the lot codes and package sizes there, along with pictures of the products. These foods were sold in British Columbia at the retail level.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw these items away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these foods, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take to get sick. If you do get sick, see your doctor.