Little Gourmet Organic Mealtime Bowls Recalled For Wood Pieces

Little Gourmet Organic Mealtime Bowls are being recalled in Canada because they may contain foreign material in the form of pieces of wood. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No reports of injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.

These products were sold nationally at the retail level and were also sold online. The recalled products include Little Gourmet Organic Mealtime Bowls in Veggie Chicken Pasta flavor. The product is packaged in 130 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 28619 88103 4. And the codes on the package are 2024 FE 21, 2024 MR 03, and 2024 SE 12. Also recalled is Mealtime Bowls in Veggie Beef Lasagna flavor. It is also packaged in 130 gram containers. The UPC number for this product is 6 28619 88102 7. And the codes stamped on the product label are 2024 FE 22, 2024 MR 06, and 2024 SE 13.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger a recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be posted at the CFIA web site. Pictures of these recalled products are on that site.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them. You can throw the bowls away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.