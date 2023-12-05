Maggi 2 Minute Noodles Recalled For Undeclared Peanuts

by

Maggi 2 Minute Noodles are being recalled because the products may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not listed on the package. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is New India Bazar of Milpitas, California.

The recalled product was sold in the company’s retail stores in California. Those locations include 2213 El Camino Real in Santa Clara, 440 South Main Street in Milpitas, 3160 Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton, 4552 Dublin Boulevard in Dublin, 5113 Mowry Avenue in Fremont, and 2850 Quimby Road in San Jose.

The recalled noodles are packaged in a yellow plastic pouch. The product is sold in two sizes: 280 grams and 560 grams. The item has a label with the name Maggi 2 Minute Noodles. The 280 gram package has the expiration date of December 2023, and the 560 gram package has an expiration date of January 2024.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the product contained peanuts, but was sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen.

If you bought this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the noodles away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.