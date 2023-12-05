Market Cuts Cantaloupe Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Market Cuts cantaloupe is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall notice was published on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, so there is no mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Market Cuts of Chicago, Illinois.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package size, UPC numbers, and best before dates at the linked site. The best before dates ended on November 9, 2023, but some people may have frozen these products and they could still be consumed.

The recalled products were sold in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin at the retail level. They include Little Salad Bar Cantaloupe Chunks in one pound clamshell packages and five pound trays, Market Cuts Pineapple Spears and Pineapple Chunks in one pound packages and five pound trays, Market Cut Fruit Mix in five pound trays and 20 ounce bowls, Freshly Made Signature Fruit Bowl, Market Cuts in 28 ounce bowls and 40 ounce Combo Trays, and unbranded 10 ounce Mix Pico de Gallo with Pineapple in clamshell packages, among others.

The cantaloupe used to make these products has been recalled in relation to a multistate deadly Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 117 people in 34 states. Sixty-one people have been hospitalized.

If you purchased any of these Market Cuts cantaloupe or pineapple products, do not eat them. Some people may have frozen them for later use; those products are also unsafe to eat. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor.