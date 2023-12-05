Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups Recalled For Lead Content

by

Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups are being recalled because they violate the Federal lead content ban. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the use of this product. The recalling firm is FENGM (Hong Kong Fengmang International Co. Ltd.), of China. They were sold exclusively at Amazon.com from August 2021 through July 2023 for about $20.00. The cups were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Tiblue 8 ounce and 12 ounce children’s cups. The bottom exterior of the stainless steel cups contains an accessible solder bead with levels of lead that exceed the ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause serious health effects over time, including lowered IQ and learning disabilities. There is no safe level of lead consumption.

In addition to the lead content in the soldering bead, the lid can crack and break during use. This may produce sharp edges and small parts, which pose a laceration and choking hazard to children.

This product is sold in pairs of two cups. Both sizes of the cups are included in this recall. The cups were sold in 11 different color combinations, including Pink+Purple, Blue+Green, Turqouise+Magenta, Coral+Indigo, Lemon+Mint, Gray+Slate, Mint+Blush, Lilac+Baby Blue, Rainbow+Mermaid, Dinosaur+Shark, Unicorn+Dinosaur. “Tiblue” is printed on the front bottom of the cups. The cups have a matching straw.

Consumers should immediately take the Tiblue Stainless Steel Children’s Cups away from children. Stop using them, and contact FENGM for a full refund.