Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners Recalled For Bacteria

Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners are being recalled because they may contain Pseudomonas bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, that can cause serious infections in certain populations, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection to this issue. The recalling firm is Colgate-Palmolive Company of New York.

Anyone who has a weakened immune system, who has underlying lung conditions, or uses external medical devices can become seriously ill if exposed to these pathogens. The bacteria can enter the body through the lungs, eyes, or a break in the skin.

About 4.9 million of these products were sold in the United States, and about 56,000 were sold in Canada, online at Amazon and other websites. They were also sold at Family Dollar, Dollar General, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and other major retailers from December 2022 through January 2023 for between $1 and $11.

The cleaners are used to clean hard surfaces. The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. The lot code is on the back of the bottle above the label, either directly above or towards the top of the bottle. No Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products are included in this recall.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the product size and scent type, at the CPSC web site. The recalled items include Fabuloso Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner in Lavender Scent, Fabuloso Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser Lavender Scent, Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2x Concentrated Formula Passion of Fruits Scent, among others.

If you purchased any of these Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners, stop using them immediately. Contact Colgate-Palmolive for a refund or a free replacement product. If you throw the product away, do not empty the bottle before disposal.